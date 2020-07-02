Waverly Road reconstruction at Lansing Road in Lansing starts Monday

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

COUNTIES: Eaton Ingham

HIGHWAY: Waverly Road

CLOSEST CITY: Lansing

ESTIMATED START DATE: 7 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 6 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $60 million to improve I-496 between I-96 and Lansing Road. As part of the ongoing I-496 Pave the Way project, Waverly Road will be closed between Lansing Road and the railroad tracks for reconstruction and drainage work beginning on Monday.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Northbound and southbound Waverly Road will be closed and detoured from Lansing Road and the railroad tracks for the duration of this work. Drivers are encouraged to follow the posted detour. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of the I-496, which is a significant local and national trade corridor.

