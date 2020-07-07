John McLaren Joins Measure Protocol as Vice President of Sales
Award-winning company, which offers a person-based data marketplace powered by blockchain, hires experienced market research sales professional
John will be instrumental in sharing Measure’s vision for creating a transparent, ethical marketplace that fosters deeper understanding of consumer opinions and attitudes.”LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Measure Protocol, the ethical person-based data marketplace powered by blockchain, has hired John McLaren as Vice President of Sales. A new position for the company, McLaren will drive global sales, strategic partnerships and help to continue Measure’s growth trajectory. He will apply his decades of experience in the market research and consumer insights space to help share Measure’s vision, including its new solutions for behavioural data collection in a permission-based, blockchain-powered ecosystem.
— Owen Hanks, CEO at Measure Protocol
"John brings a wealth of commercial experience to our team and his expertise will help drive us forward to meet our growth and partnership goals," said Owen Hanks, CEO of Measure Protocol. "In today’s ecosystem, all industries are seeing the need for better ways to connect with their audiences. John will be instrumental in sharing Measure’s vision for creating a transparent, ethical marketplace that fosters deeper understanding of consumer opinions and attitudes."
McLaren comes to Measure with a diverse work background and nearly 30 years of experience leading market research industry sales teams. Most recently, he served in Vice President roles at SimilarWeb and Verto Analytics. Prior to this, he spent more than a decade as a VP at comScore. He started out his career at Giga Information Group/Forrester Research, ending a nine year stint there as Senior Director of Sales. He holds a degree from Santa Clara University, and will be based in the San Francisco Bay Area.
McLaren said, "I could not be more excited to join a team of such experienced market research professionals to help shape the future of our offering and guide our commercial efforts."
About Measure Protocol
Measure was founded by a group of media, ad tech, and market research technology veterans. Created to help consumers take ownership of their data and address data quality issues for buyers, Measure is an open blockchain-based protocol that facilitates a marketplace for person-based data where individuals take control of their data and monetize it directly with researchers, advertisers and brands. Consumers contribute data by completing surveys and other data-generating tasks or by providing access to existing data sources such as health and location from within the company’s MSR App. Founded on principles of data sovereignty, privacy, transparency and fair compensation, Measure provides an ecosystem that addresses challenges faced by the market research, advertising and AI industries. Measure Protocol won the 2019 ASC / MRS Award for Best Technology Innovation. www.measureprotocol.com @measureprotocol
