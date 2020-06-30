2020-06-30 16:02:30.027 $50,000 Scratchers Prize Won in Arnold

2020-06-30 16:02:30.027

Demo Bektas of Arnold won the first $50,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Crossword Cash” Scratchers game after uncovering all the hidden words on the ticket. Bektas purchased the winning ticket at U-Pump, 501 Jeffco Blvd., in Arnold.

“Crossword Cash” is a $3 Scratchers game with more than $9.4 million in remaining prizes, including seven additional top prizes of $50,000.

Last fiscal year, players in Jefferson County, where the ticket was sold, won more than $30 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $3.1 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $7.8 million went to education programs in the county.