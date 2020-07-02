Paving improvements scheduled to begin Monday on US 287/WYO 789 southeast of Lander

Paving is scheduled to begin Monday, July 6, on a $3.2 million highway improvement project southeast of Lander on US 287/WYO 789.

The 7.23-mile pavement improvement project begins about 18.4 miles east of US 287's junction with WYO 28, south of Lander.

"Milling operations are complete on the project, and everyone, including motorcyclists, is cautioned to drive carefully and at slower speeds throughout the project," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Erik Smith of Lander. "Motorists should expect 20-minute traffic delays with stopped conditions."

The Muddy Gap-Lander project work includes grading, pavement milling, asphalt paving, chip sealing and other work on the 7.23 miles of US 287/WYO 789. "Paving is scheduled to be completed in July; chip sealing is scheduled for later this summer," Smith said.

McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland, is the prime contractor.

Contract completion date is June 30, 2021.

For information about WYDOT's work, contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.