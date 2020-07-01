Bethel Church Road to Close Next Week for Base Repair in East Coventry Township

King of Prussia, PA – Bethel Church Road will be closed and detoured between Route 23 (Ridge Road) and Route 724 (Schuylkill Road) in East Coventry Township on Tuesday, July 7, through Friday, July 10, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for base repair by Chester County maintenance, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Route 23 (Ridge Road), Bridge Street and Route 724 (Schuylkill Road). Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

