PennDOT Reopens Route 563 (Mountain View Drive) Bridge in Haycock Township, Bucks County

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has reopened the bridge carrying Route 563 (Mountain View Drive) over Saw Mill Road in Haycock Township, Bucks County, following the completion of a rehabilitation project.

Built in 1972, the Route 563 (Mountain View Drive) bridge over Saw Mill Road is 123 feet long and 48 feet wide, which carries an average of 4,480 vehicles a day.

The structure is one of eight bridges in Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties that PennDOT is repairing under a $4,475,284 project financed with 100 percent state funds.

Structures completed under this project include:

Stonybrook Road over Jericho Creek in Upper Makefield Township, Bucks County;

South Sugan Road over Aquetong Creek in New Hope Borough, Bucks County;

Big Oak Road over I-295 in Middletown Township, Bucks County; and

Park Road over U.S. 1 in West Nottingham Township, Chester County.

The other structures included in this bridge rehabilitation project include:

Route 252 (Bear Hill Road) over Norfolk Southern Railroad in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County;

Cat Hill Road over Perkiomen Creek in West Rockhill Township, Bucks County; and

Morris Road over SEPTA in Whitpain Township, Montgomery County.

Road-Con, Inc. of West Chester, Chester County, is the general contractor on the bridge improvement project. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in late 2020.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

