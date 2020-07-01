I-229 Durable Pavement Markings in the Sioux Falls Area

For Immediate Release: Friday, June 26, 2020 Contact: Brian VanDam, 605.367.5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says durable pavement markings will be applied on Interstate 229 in the Sioux Falls area of the state over the next four weeks.

During the pavement marking application, the contractor will be using lane closures between the hours of 6 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Motorists should be aware of suddenly slowing and merging traffic, mobile work zones and construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lanes.

Traffic Solutions Inc. from Harrisburg is the prime contractor on the $433,245 project.

For complete road construction information https://safetravelusa.com/sd/ or call 5-1-1.

