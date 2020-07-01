Hwy 194 Central Entrance night work to begin July 6 (July 1, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. —– MnDOT contractors will be starting work on Hwy 194 Central Entrance in Duluth on Monday, July 6. Mill and overlay work will be occurring Monday though Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Motorists can expect lane closures during those hours and all lanes open during the day. The project work zone is 400 feet west of Anderson Road to 200 feet west of Mesaba Avenue. Work is expected to be completed in about two weeks.

Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

###