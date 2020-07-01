MnDOT begins collecting survey information on Highways 59 and 108 in Pelican Rapids (July 1, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. —Starting the week of July 6, Apex Engineering, on behalf of the Minnesota Department of Transportation, will begin collecting survey information along Highways 59 and 108 in Pelican Rapids. The collected information is necessary for the design of the 2024 highway reconstruction project in Pelican Rapids.

The work will take place on Highway 59 between Fifth Avenue SW and 430th Street; west on Highway 108 between Ninth Street NW and Highway 59; and east on Highway 108 between Highway 59 and Anne Lane. It is expected to take up to three weeks to complete.

Crews will be collecting survey details of the street, curb and gutter, sidewalks, building fronts and entrances, and other features along Highway 59 and 108 in Pelican Rapids. To learn more about the 2024 project, visit the project website at mndot.gov/d4/projects/pelicanrapids.

Although the work is not expected to impact traffic, MnDOT reminds motorists to always travel with caution, and urges them to slow down in the work zone and watch for crews working along the roadside.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .

MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

