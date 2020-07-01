Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 797 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,212 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20B402389, 20B402391           

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kevin Nutt, Trooper Jonathan Hall

STATION: Rutland                           

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: On July 1, 2020, at approximately 0500 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 22A

TOWN: West Haven

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Overcast

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Juan A. Morillo

AGE: 57

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbridge, NJ

PASSENGER:

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner

VEHICLE MODEL: CL1

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damage to the front passenger side fender, tire and wheel.

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Adilet Dosumbev

AGE: 33

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Philadelphia, PA

PASSENGER: NA

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Freight Liner

VEHICLE MODEL: CL1

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Damage to the trailer

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On July 1, 2020, at approximately 0500 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash on Vermont Route 22A in West Haven, Vermont.

Through investigation it was determined Operator #1 (Morillo) was operating Vehicle #1 and traveling north on Vermont Route 22A when the vehicle left the roadway and went into a ditch.   

 

While further investigating the crash, Operator #2 (Dosumbev) was traveling southbound on Vermont Route 22A in Vehicle #2 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck an electric pole opposite of Vehicle #1. 

 

Earls Truck Repair removed the vehicles from the roadway.

 

Vermont State Police were assisted by Green Mountain Power, Benson and West Haven Volunteer Fire Department’s, and VTrans.

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic.

 

 

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.