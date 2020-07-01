Rutland Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B402389, 20B402391
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kevin Nutt, Trooper Jonathan Hall
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On July 1, 2020, at approximately 0500 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 22A
TOWN: West Haven
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Overcast
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Juan A. Morillo
AGE: 57
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbridge, NJ
PASSENGER:
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner
VEHICLE MODEL: CL1
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damage to the front passenger side fender, tire and wheel.
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Adilet Dosumbev
AGE: 33
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Philadelphia, PA
PASSENGER: NA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Freight Liner
VEHICLE MODEL: CL1
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Damage to the trailer
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On July 1, 2020, at approximately 0500 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash on Vermont Route 22A in West Haven, Vermont.
Through investigation it was determined Operator #1 (Morillo) was operating Vehicle #1 and traveling north on Vermont Route 22A when the vehicle left the roadway and went into a ditch.
While further investigating the crash, Operator #2 (Dosumbev) was traveling southbound on Vermont Route 22A in Vehicle #2 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck an electric pole opposite of Vehicle #1.
Earls Truck Repair removed the vehicles from the roadway.
Vermont State Police were assisted by Green Mountain Power, Benson and West Haven Volunteer Fire Department’s, and VTrans.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic.