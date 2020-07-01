Rutland Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B402389, 20B402391

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kevin Nutt, Trooper Jonathan Hall

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: On July 1, 2020, at approximately 0500 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 22A

TOWN: West Haven

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Overcast

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Juan A. Morillo

AGE: 57

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbridge, NJ

PASSENGER:

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner

VEHICLE MODEL: CL1

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damage to the front passenger side fender, tire and wheel.

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Adilet Dosumbev

AGE: 33

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Philadelphia, PA

PASSENGER: NA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Freight Liner

VEHICLE MODEL: CL1

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Damage to the trailer

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On July 1, 2020, at approximately 0500 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash on Vermont Route 22A in West Haven, Vermont.

Through investigation it was determined Operator #1 (Morillo) was operating Vehicle #1 and traveling north on Vermont Route 22A when the vehicle left the roadway and went into a ditch.

While further investigating the crash, Operator #2 (Dosumbev) was traveling southbound on Vermont Route 22A in Vehicle #2 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck an electric pole opposite of Vehicle #1.

Earls Truck Repair removed the vehicles from the roadway.

Vermont State Police were assisted by Green Mountain Power, Benson and West Haven Volunteer Fire Department’s, and VTrans.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic.