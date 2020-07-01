Representative Jeff Leach Now Accepting Applications for the Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program

by: Rep. Leach, Jeff

07/01/2020

ALLEN – Starting today, Representative Jeff Leach will begin accepting applications for the Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program - an educational scholarship opportunity designed to support post-secondary students who are pursuing military service.

"The Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program was crafted to encourage our next generation of young leaders to meet their goals of servant leadership through military service," stated Leach. "As the elected Representative for District 67, I consider myself extremely honored to play a small role in this process by nominating a deserving leader from our community."

Crafted in 2009 by the 81st Legislature, the Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program (TASSP) was designed to financially assist post-secondary students by encouraging them to become members of the Texas Army National Guard, the Texas Air National Guard, the United States Coast Guard, the United States Merchant Marine, or to become commissioned officers in any branch of the armed services of the United States. Each year the Texas Governor and Lieutenant Governor may appoint up to two students, and each Texas State Senator and State Representative may appoint one student.

The TASSP provides recipients with a conditional scholarship for up to four years, depending on available state funding. To be eligible, the student must fulfill two of the following four requirements:

1. On track to graduate or has graduated high school with the Distinguished Level of Achievement Plan or the International Baccalaureate Program (IB); 2. Has a current high school GPA of 3.0 or higher or graduated with a GPA of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale; 3. Is currently ranked in the top third of their prospective high school graduating class or graduated in the top third of their graduating class; 4. Has achieved a college readiness score on the SAT (1070) or ACT (23).

Students must be enrolled in a college or university in the Fall 2020/Spring 2021 academic year in order to be nominated for the TASSP during the current nomination cycle. Upon meeting the aforementioned requirements, all interested candidates must apply by Saturday, August 15th, in order to be considered for a nomination. Additional details outlining the TASSP application process may be found here. For more information, interested applicants should contact Mary McClure in the Office of Representative Jeff Leach at (972) 908-3358 or by email at Mary.McClure@house.texas.gov.

Contact Info