Lane Restriction Start Next Week on Route 44 in Anthony Township

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 44 in Anthony Township, Montour County, are advised a paving project is set to begin next week.

On Monday, July 6, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), maintenance crew will begin paving along Route 44 starting at the Columbia / Montour County line and will continue to the intersection of Routes 44 and 54.

Motorists should expect alternating single lane conditions with flagging during daylight hours.

Work is expected to be completed by Tuesday, July 21, weather permitting.

Motorists are urged to slow down, be alert, and expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the construction zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov