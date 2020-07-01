» News » 2020 » Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site hosts a c...

Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site hosts a celebration of independence July 4

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 1, 2020 – Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site invites the public to attend Four Fourths and a Fifth, a patriotic-themed reenactment, at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, July 4. Local writer and historian Dr. Eric “Rick” Mansfield brings to the stage a one-man production that celebrates our independence over the past two-plus centuries.

The reenactment features five characters, all in historical costume. Characters will give their perspectives of significant historical milestones in our country’s history and what they experienced on July Fourths of the past. Character changes are accomplished with different shirts, waistcoats, hats and accessories. The base layer of pants and undershirts keeps this a modest display and quite family-friendly. Mansfield never leaves the stage during the performance and provides narrative between historical periods as he changes into appropriate attire.

There will be some interaction with the audiences, as questions are asked and some thoughts solicited. Each of the four events will be placed in historical perspective. The audience will be historically informed, wholesomely entertained and patriotically inspired. The audience will be invited to join in as a couple of patriotic songs are sung.

There is no charge for the event and guests are encouraged to gather early for seating. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. and conclude in time for guests to prepare to view the evening’s firework display.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site is located at 118 East Maple Street in Pilot Knob. For more information about the event, call Bryan Bethel or Brick Autry at 573-546-3454.

If you have questions regarding Missouri State Parks, please contact us at moparks@dnr.mo.gov. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

