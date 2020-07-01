Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westbound I-94 traffic shift to new roadway, M-106 (Cooper Street) ramp to reopen in Jackson

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Jackson

HIGHWAY:                                    I-94

CLOSEST CITY:                  Jackson

START DATE:         7 p.m.     Wednesday, July 1, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       Midnight Thursday, July 2, 2020

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin shifting westbound I-94 traffic onto the new westbound I-94 roadway. Additionally, the M-106 (Cooper Street) ramp to westbound I-94 will be reopened. This work is part of the ongoing I-94 Corridor Project.

Project map

For more information about the project, go to www.Michigan.gov/I94Jackson.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Starting Wednesday night, freeway traffic will be shifted to the new westbound I-94 roadway. The M-106 (Cooper Street) on ramp to westbound I-94 will be reopened. Any future lane closures needed for this area will be announced in advance.

Please follow posted detours. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This traffic configuration will increase safety for workers and motorists through this work zone. The overall project will provide a smoother and safer driving surface.

I-94 project logo (MDOT Graphics) I-94 project logo (MDOT Graphics)

