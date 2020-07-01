New start date for U.S. Highway 75 Pipestone bridge replacement (July 1, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. — The U.S. Highway 75 bridge replacement project in Pipestone is now scheduled to begin Monday, July 20. The bridge crosses over Pipestone Creek just north of Highway 23.

Originally scheduled to start July 6, the project was postponed two weeks due to Blanding’s turtle nesting season. Blanding’s turtles are a State Threatened species and have been found in the area.

The bridge and adjacent roadway will be closed during construction and through traffic must use the official detour. Traffic will be routed on Highway 23 and Pipestone County Roads 10 and 16. Visitors will be able to get to businesses, parks, campgrounds and homes in Pipestone, which is considered local traffic, not through traffic.

The project is estimated to cost $1.5 million and be complete by the end of September. The contractor is Prahm Construction, based out of Slayton, Minn.

Watch for orange cones

MnDOT asks travelers to always drive with caution, and reminds everyone to:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care

Stay alert; work zones constantly change

Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment

Never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones

Obey posted speed limits; fine for a work zone violation is $300

Minimize distractions behind the wheel

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

For updates on the project, please visit mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy75pipestonebridge.

###