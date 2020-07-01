National Ability Center offers modified programming during COVID-19

When the National Ability Center (NAC) doors shut in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, they quickly began working hard to adapt to changing times and continue providing for their participants through virtual training and social media content.

However, through their phased reopening, an increased number of programs and services are now open at no cost to veterans, current active duty members and their families.

Located in Park City, Utah, the National Ability Center serves people of all ages and abilities, including veterans, current service members and their families.

Currently, the NAC is offering individual lessons or lessons to groups of two people in archery, cycling and mountain biking. At the end of June, they will begin offering lessons in indoor climbing and paddle sports. The NAC will also begin family programming so families can come up to the Ranch and participate in programs together.

Veterans, active duty members and their families are encouraged to sign up for recurring lessons throughout the month and to build their skill and confidence in whatever program they choose.

Thanks to the generosity of donors, the NAC receives dedicated funding that goes directly to military programming. Funding is available to cover the cost of lessons or active duty service members, veterans, or family members.

Programming is available at no cost to active duty service members, veterans, or family members. Equipment is available for all abilities and adaptations.

The NAC strongly believes in the physical, emotional, and mental benefits of outdoor recreation. During these challenging times, the NAC is committed to helping veterans, active duty members and their families take care of their health and get outdoors.

To register for NAC programming for military families and veterans, visit discovernac.org or call 435-649-3991. For other questions, email Caitlin Bognaski, Groups and Military Assistant Program Manager at caitlinb@discovernac.org.