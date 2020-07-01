Multi-Bridge Repair Project to Start Next Week in Bradford County

Montoursville, PA – A $727,000 multi-bridge preservation repair project is scheduled to begin next week in Bradford County. The project includes the preservation of six bridges throughout Bradford County.

The contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, will begin work on Tuesday, June 7. Motorists should expect short-term single lane conditions with flagging. Work will be completed during daylight hours. The bridges and their locations are listed below:

• Bridge on Route 1007 (Spring Hill Road) over Wyalusing Creek in Stevens Township, located approximately 0.03 miles northwest of the intersection with Route 1001 (Clapper Hill Road) and approximately 0.06 miles southeast of the intersection with Route 706.

• Athens River Bridge on Route 1056 (Front Street) over Susquehanna River in Athens Township and Athens Borough, located approximately 0.14 miles east of the intersection with Route 199 and approximately 0.12 miles west of the intersection with Route 1060 (Green Valley Road).

• Bridge located 3 miles east of Stevensville on Route 1075 (Waterman Road) over Wyalusing Creek in Stevens Township, located approximately 0.17 miles north of the intersection with Route 1077 (Snyder Road) and approximately 0.21 miles southeast of the intersection with Route 706.

• A bridge located 0.5 miles east of Airport on Route 2024 (Liberty Corners Road) over Towanda Creek in Towanda Township, located approximately 0.90 miles southeast of the intersection with Route 2027 (South Main Street) and approximately 0.49 miles northwest of the intersection with Route 2028 (Kilmer Hill Road).

• A bridge 4 miles southwest of Powell on Route 3006 (West Road) over Schrader Branch of Towanda Creek in Monroe Township, located approximately 3.22 miles northwest of the intersection with Long Valley Road and approximately 1.03 miles west of the intersection with Township Road 348.

• Bridge on Route 4027 (Bucks Creek Road) over Bentley Creek in the village of Bentley Creek, located approximately 0.06 miles northeast of the intersection with Route 4026 (Thompson Hill Road) and approximately 0.07 miles southwest of the intersection with Route 4013 (Berwick Turnpike) in Ridgebury Township.

Work includes subbase repairs, paving, protective coating, pavement markings, epoxy overlay, joint caulking, and other related work.

Work is expected to be completed in October of 2020, weather permitting.

Motorists are reminded to slow down, expect delays, stay alert, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

