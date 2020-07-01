Benro Introduces the ArcaSmart 70
Let’s go flexible. Let’s go adaptable. Let’s go versatile.
Today’s content creators are always on the move...the ArcaSmart 70 solves for this in an incredibly compact form. There’s not a creator I know who shouldn’t have one of these with them at all times.”WHITE PLAINS, NY, US, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benro announces the ArcaSmart 70, a professional camera plate and a smartphone adapter in one streamlined and smartly-designed product. Designed for photographers and content creators working with both a camera and smartphone, the unique design of the ArcaSmart 70 allows you to quickly go from taking photos or videos with your professional camera to capturing behind the scenes footage with your smartphone.
— Brian Hynes, Benro Brand Marketing Manager
With its Arca-Swiss-style plate, the ArcaSmart 70 is compatible with most Arca-Swiss style ballheads, 3-way heads and gimbal heads.
The ArcaSmart 70 fits most smart devices between 55mm and 85mm in width (either with or without a phone case.)
"Today’s content creators are always on the move and don’t have time to waste switching between gear when they want to go from their hero shot with their camera to record some BTS or accompanying footage on their smartphone. The ArcaSmart 70 solves for this in an incredibly compact form. There’s not a creator I know who shouldn’t have at least one of these with them at all times."
ArcaSmart 70 Features
- Arca-Swiss Compatible
Works with most Arca-Swiss style ballheads, 3-ways heads and gimbal heads
- 2-in-1 plate
Both a camera plate and a smartphone adapter in one with a 3-way ¼”-20 screw included.
- Cold Shoe Accessory Mount
Mount a microphone or lighting accessories to the included cold shoe mount.
- Machined Aluminum
High quality, CNC machined aluminum.
- Stainless Steel Rods
The two rods securing your smartphone are made from stainless steel.
For more information, contact Benro Brand Manager Brian Hynes at brianh@macgroupus.com
For more information on the Benro ArcaSmart 70 visit https://www.benrousa.com/arcasmart70
About Benro
Originally founded in 1996 as a cooperative tripod manufacturer, Benro developed and began marketing its own brand name - Benro Professional Tripods and Heads in 2002. Since that time Benro Precision Photography Industry Co. Ltd. has received numerous accolades and awards for product and design features. Benro continuously strives to develop lighter, stronger and more versatile products to meet the needs of the most demanding professional photographers and filmmakers. The Benro mission is simple: to design and build products that exceed the needs of demanding photographers and filmmakers worldwide. Benro products are exclusively distributed by MAC Group in the USA.
About MAC Group
32 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation and audio. Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of their kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level.
Alexandra Fleitas
MAC Group
+1 914-784-4483
email us here