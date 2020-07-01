Murray To Carney Stop Punishing The Delaware Restaurant and Hospitality Industry

Carney’s July 4th Beach Shutdown Crippling to Small Businesses

Just as John Carney waited too late to open the beaches and penalized the restaurant and hospitality industries now he is again punishing the same businesses before July 4th.” — Julie Murray

SEAFORD, DE, UNITED STATES , July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgetown attorney and Republican gubernatorial candidate, Julianne Murray, condemned Governor John Carney for his most recent modification to his State of Emergency orders wherein he has imposed additional restrictions to taprooms and bar service in restaurants prior to the Fourth of July weekend.. “The Governor’s order will have a crippling affect on small businesses that depend on the revenue from the holiday weekend” Murray said. “The Governor’s order is a further sign of his inability to understand what businessowners face in operating a business likely because Carney has never held a job in the business world” Murray said. “The fact that the Governor felt he had to institute these additional restrictions because Delawareans were ‘embracing summer too fully’ shows how out of touch with reality the Governor is” Murray stated.

“Small businesses throughout Delaware depend on the revenue that the summer brings to them in order to survive,” said Julianne Murray. “Yet John Carney once again wants to penalize them. Just as he waited too late to open the beaches and penalized the restaurant and hospitality industries during the Memorial Day Holiday now he is again punishing the same businesses before July 4th.

“There is no justification for John Carney’s disastrous decision making except to penalize Delaware business owners,” continued Murray. “Delaware needs a Governor who will put the citizens first.”

