Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 856 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,143 in the last 365 days.

M-90 railroad crossing and culvert replacement in Sanilac County starts July 9

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Sanilac

HIGHWAY:                                    M-90

CLOSEST CITY:                  Croswell

ESTIMATED START DATE:             Thursday, July 9, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       October 2020

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the Sanilac County Drain Commission will replace the existing open ditch on the north side of M-90 with storm sewer. Work includes replacing two existing culverts across M-90, rebuilding the railroad crossing near Croswell Road, adding a left-turn lane at Croswell Road, and resurfacing M-90 through the project limits. MDOT is contributing $2.5 million toward the total cost of the drainage project.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:   M-90 traffic will be maintained with a temporary signal. A two-week closure for railroad crossing work is expected to begin Aug. 19; traffic will be detoured via Croswell Road, Sanborn Street, and Howard Avenue.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve drainage, extend the life of the roadway, and improve the driving surface of the railroad crossing. 

You just read:

M-90 railroad crossing and culvert replacement in Sanilac County starts July 9

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.