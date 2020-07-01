M-90 railroad crossing and culvert replacement in Sanilac County starts July 9
COUNTY: Sanilac
HIGHWAY: M-90
CLOSEST CITY: Croswell
ESTIMATED START DATE: Thursday, July 9, 2020
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: October 2020
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the Sanilac County Drain Commission will replace the existing open ditch on the north side of M-90 with storm sewer. Work includes replacing two existing culverts across M-90, rebuilding the railroad crossing near Croswell Road, adding a left-turn lane at Croswell Road, and resurfacing M-90 through the project limits. MDOT is contributing $2.5 million toward the total cost of the drainage project.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: M-90 traffic will be maintained with a temporary signal. A two-week closure for railroad crossing work is expected to begin Aug. 19; traffic will be detoured via Croswell Road, Sanborn Street, and Howard Avenue.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve drainage, extend the life of the roadway, and improve the driving surface of the railroad crossing.