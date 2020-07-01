M-57 resurfacing in Gratiot County starts July 6

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation
COUNTY:
Gratiot
HIGHWAY:
M-57
CLOSEST CITY:
Ashley
START DATE:
Monday, July 6, 2020
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:
Friday, Aug. 21, 2020
PROJECT:
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $2.2 million to resurface nearly 10 miles of M-57 from US-127 to the Saginaw County line. Work includes guardrail and shoulder improvements and pavement markings.
