M-57 resurfacing in Gratiot County starts July 6

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: Gratiot

HIGHWAY: M-57

CLOSEST CITY: Ashley

START DATE: Monday, July 6, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Aug. 21, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $2.2 million to resurface nearly 10 miles of M-57 from US-127 to the Saginaw County line. Work includes guardrail and shoulder improvements and pavement markings.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Traffic will be maintained with traffic regulators.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the driving surface, extending the life of the roadway, and install new guardrail.