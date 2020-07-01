Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 856 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,143 in the last 365 days.

M-57 resurfacing in Gratiot County starts July 6

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Gratiot

HIGHWAY:                                    M-57

CLOSEST CITY:                  Ashley

START DATE:             Monday, July 6, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       Friday, Aug. 21, 2020

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $2.2 million to resurface nearly 10 miles of M-57 from US-127 to the Saginaw County line. Work includes guardrail and shoulder improvements and pavement markings.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:                      Traffic will be maintained with traffic regulators.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the driving surface, extending the life of the roadway, and install new guardrail.

You just read:

M-57 resurfacing in Gratiot County starts July 6

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.