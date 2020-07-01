Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
M-86 resurfacing in Centreville starts Tuesday

Contact: Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: St. Joseph

HIGHWAY: M-86

CLOSEST CITY: Centreville

START DATE: Tuesday, July 7, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Oct. 2, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be resurfacing 0.8 miles of M-86 from Nottawa Street to the Centreville west village limit. This $380,500 investment includes asphalt resurfacing, sidewalk ramp upgrades, signs, and pavement markings.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

SAFETY BENEFITS: The new pavement will improve safety and ride quality for motorists, and it will extend the life of the roadway. The sidewalk upgrades will improve safety and accessibility for pedestrians.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Single-lane closures with traffic regulators.

