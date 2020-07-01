M-86 resurfacing in Centreville starts Tuesday
COUNTY: St. Joseph
HIGHWAY: M-86
START DATE: Tuesday, July 7, 2020
ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Oct. 2, 2020
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be resurfacing 0.8 miles of M-86 from Nottawa Street to the Centreville west village limit. This $380,500 investment includes asphalt resurfacing, sidewalk ramp upgrades, signs, and pavement markings.
For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.
SAFETY BENEFITS: The new pavement will improve safety and ride quality for motorists, and it will extend the life of the roadway. The sidewalk upgrades will improve safety and accessibility for pedestrians.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Single-lane closures with traffic regulators.