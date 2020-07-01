Attacking Police and Firefighters should be a “Hate Crime”
I propose that we create and pass legislation to enshrine in federal law, to make it a 'hate crime' to attack law enforcement.”HUTCHINSON, MN, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Noel Collis advocates for a law that extends hate crime status to those who attack police and firefighters. The increasing amount of looting, vandalism, and property destruction by mobs must end and politicians need to have the backbone to defend and support their police and firefighters to restore law and order.
“Monday night we saw the mob break into a private housing community and threaten a couple who had the courage to arm themselves. At the same time, the police were told to 'stand-down' by elected officials to appease the criminal mob. This is wrong and will lead to more violence.”
“I propose that we create and pass legislation to enshrine in federal law, to make it a 'hate crime' to attack a police officer or firefighter. Federal law needs to make it unequivocally clear that 'Blue Lives Matter!'”
Dr. Noel Collis is a lifelong Minnesota resident, a practicing physician for over 30 years, an entrepreneur and business owner who is running to unseat Congressman Collin Peterson, a 30-year Democrat incumbent.
