Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 897 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,120 in the last 365 days.

News release/VSP Shaftsbury/stolen equipment/20B302126

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:20B302126

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Sergeant Luke Hall                         

STATION:   VSP Shaftsbury                  

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 6/23/20-/6/30/20

INCIDENT LOCATION: RT11 Peru, VT

VIOLATION: Theft/ Grand larceny

 

 

VICTIM: State of Vermont/ Department of Public Safety.

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

During the period of 6/23/20-6/30/20, a Decatur solar powered speed sign was stolen on RT11 near the Bromley General Store.  The speed sign is described as white in color, metal and approximately 30" x 30".  Anyone with information concerning the theft or location of the equipment is asked to call VSP Shaftsbury at 442-5421.

 

See attached photo.

 

 

 

 

Lieutenant Thomas Mozzer

Station Commander

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

Honor Guard Team Leader 

Vermont State Police

(802) 442-5421

 

 

 

You just read:

News release/VSP Shaftsbury/stolen equipment/20B302126

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.