News release/VSP Shaftsbury/stolen equipment/20B302126

CASE#:20B302126
DATE/TIME: 6/23/20-/6/30/20
INCIDENT LOCATION: RT11 Peru, VT
VIOLATION: Theft/ Grand larceny
During the period of 6/23/20-6/30/20, a Decatur solar powered speed sign was stolen on RT11 near the Bromley General Store. The speed sign is described as white in color, metal and approximately 30" x 30". Anyone with information concerning the theft or location of the equipment is asked to call VSP Shaftsbury at 442-5421.
