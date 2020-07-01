News release/VSP Shaftsbury/stolen equipment/20B302126

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20B302126

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Luke Hall

STATION: VSP Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 6/23/20-/6/30/20

INCIDENT LOCATION: RT11 Peru, VT

VIOLATION: Theft/ Grand larceny

VICTIM: State of Vermont/ Department of Public Safety.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

During the period of 6/23/20-6/30/20, a Decatur solar powered speed sign was stolen on RT11 near the Bromley General Store. The speed sign is described as white in color, metal and approximately 30" x 30". Anyone with information concerning the theft or location of the equipment is asked to call VSP Shaftsbury at 442-5421.

See attached photo.

Lieutenant Thomas Mozzer

Station Commander

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

Honor Guard Team Leader

Vermont State Police

(802) 442-5421