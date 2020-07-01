Annyett Royale Joins Zeptagram

Renowned R&B singer/songwriter Annyett Royale teams up with Zeptagram for her latest release "Trust in Him"

I’ve written many songs, but I have never felt more compelled to provide a song such as this during a time when so many have lost Faith and just needed to be encouraged, a reminder to maintain Hope” — Annyett Royale

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN, July 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- No stranger to the classic flow of R&B Annyett Royale’s latest release “ Trust In Him” is her first rendition of inspired hope through Faith, “I’ve written many songs, but I have never felt more compelled to provide a song such as this during a time when so many have lost Faith and just needed to be encouraged, a reminder to maintain Hope”.While her angelic tone captivates you through the music, the video’s images of the current climate gives way to align with the message being conveyed through her lyrics. Music conciseness to encourage as she continues to pray for Peace, Love, Unity and a cure for the globally wide pandemics, her song is the reminder that we all need.Annyett Royale is one of the most dynamic vocalist and songwriters to hit the music industry in a while, born of African American heritage in the city of San Bernardino, CA. her natural ability to write, sing and perform she is quickly rising to be recognized of these multi talents encompassed by her exquisite vocal range.Currently partnered and sponsored by Zeptogram for this project and her R&B rising hit Best Friend, Annyett is no stranger with aligning her musical efforts with a few of the industry’s top artist, dancers, producers (Vernell Vernado) and choreographers. With concentrated effort, focus and dedication, Annyett is continuing to share her timeless music style keep a look-out for this songstress to continue to rise and impact worldwide. Available on all major streaming platforms “Trust in Him” and R&B single “Best Friend” can be downloaded via Apple Music.

Trust in Him by Annyett Royale