Daylight Detour to be Placed on Route 3010, Mud Pike Improvements Project

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced prime contractor, New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc., will place a daylight detour on the Route 3010 (Mud Pike Road) improvements project beginning on Monday, July 6, in Brothersvalley Township, Somerset County so full depth reclamation of the roadway can take place.

On Monday, the contractor will place a detour on Route 3010 between Garrett Shortcut Road Intersection and Rocky Lane. The daylight detour will be in place during the hours of 7:00am and 5:00pm daily for approximately five working days. The detour route will follow Route 2031 (Garrett Shortcut Road) and Route 2047 (Berlin Plank Road).

Overall work on this project consists of the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the existing roadway of Route 3010 (Mud Pike Road) and Route 2031 (Garrett Shortcut Road) and the construction of a left turn lane on Route 2047 (Berlin Plank Road). Route 2031 (Garrett Shortcut Road) will be reconstructed on a new alignment to provide adequate sight distance at the intersection of Route 3010 (Mud Pike Road) and Garrett Shortcut Road. Also included is the replacement of two bridges one over Millers Run and one over Tubs Run.

Other work to be completed includes drainage, guiderail, signing, traffic signal upgrades, wetland mitigation, stream relocation and other miscellaneous construction.

All work on this approximately $11.7 million project is expected to

be completed by mid-November 2020. All work is weather dependent.

Normal highway and bridge construction projects in Pennsylvania remain paused as part of the commonwealth’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. This project is part of critical work that continues statewide, addressing safety needs and work needed to eliminate roadway restrictions that could impede the ability for the movement of life sustaining goods and services.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101