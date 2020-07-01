NC Department of Administration’s Division of Purchase & Contract Debuts Upgrade to Procurement System, July 1

The NC Department of Administration’s Division of Purchase & Contract (P&C) today launched a new upgrade to the web-based purchasing system, NC eProcurement. Effective July 1, 2020, NC eProcurement will transition from the on-premise Ariba Buyer 9r1 application to a cloud-based SAP Ariba buying module. The latest version of the eProcurement system will further enhance user accessibility, improving efficiency and cost savings among participating state agencies, institutions, and local government entities.

“The new upgrade to the eProcurement system is another step by Division of Purchase & Contract toward adopting improved procurement processes and procedures, benefiting not only our many stakeholders but our economy as well,” said NC Department of Administration Secretary Machelle Sanders.

NC eProcurement is a central hub for participating state agencies, k-12 schools, community colleges, and local governments including counties and municipalities to complete online purchase orders. For many years, NC eProcurement has served as a platform for buyers to aggregate purchases and negotiate prices from suppliers.

“As we continue to improve business processes and the technology that supports modern business practices, our underlying goal as the state’s central procurement authority is to advance procurement practices and help build opportunities for greater collaboration and partnerships among our stakeholders,” said P&C Director Odessa McGlown. “The new upgrade will introduce innovative features that will ultimately save time and taxpayer dollars, while improving the vendor experience.”

New updates to the NC eProcurement system include a modernized interface, improved mobile accessibility, and routine updates with new features. As part of the upgrade, the state is also moving from the National Institute of Governmental Purchasing (NIGP) Commodity Code Classification System to the United Nations Standard Products and Services Code (UNSPSC) Classification System. The codes are used as a standard system of numbers to identify goods and services that are being purchased. The UNSPSC Commodity Code is an internationally accepted, public classification system.

The new upgrade to NC eProcurement is part of P&C’s continuous effort to modernize state procurement practices across the state for greater efficiency and effectiveness. To learn more about the new eProcurement upgrade and other P&C initiatives, visit their website for additional information.

