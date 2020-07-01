Secure Private LTE Broadband that Outperforms Wi-Fi Now Offered by ITsavvy

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ITsavvy announces the addition of Motorola Solutions’ Nitro, which offers CBRS- based lightning-fast private broadband data and premium voice communications.

Motorola Solutions’ Nitro adds to our expansive portfolio, which along with a team of in house experts, makes us one of the only true single-source technology solution providers in the U.S. ” — ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, one of the only true complete technology solution providers in the U.S., just announced the addition of Motorola Solutions’ Nitro, which offers Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) - based lightning-fast private broadband data and premium voice communications, through its suite of leading-edge products and services.

ITsavvy and Motorola Solutions are hosting a one-hour webinar focused on Education on Thursday, July 9 at 1 p.m. Central Daylight Time to demonstrate the many benefits of Nitro that are particularly relevant in today’s learning and enterprise environments. The webinar will cover:

• Distance learning for underserved students through a secure and private LTE broadband network that gives districts full control over student access

• Campus-wide private LTE that provides schools with custom indoor and outdoor LTE coverage for teachers, maintenance workers and other staff on a private network, as well as the ability to connect remote devices, such as video cameras, sensors, call boxes and access control to increase campus safety

• The offloading of critical data from public Wi-Fi to a more secure network, which frees up capacity for the general public

• Use of the Nitro SLN 1000 portable two-way radio or an individual smartphone for quick and efficient communication with an entire school staff

To register for the webinar, click here.

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault said, “Motorola Solutions’ Nitro adds to ITsavvy’s expansive portfolio of IT products and services, which along with a team of in house experts, makes us one of the only true single-source technology solution providers in the U.S. This capability is especially important today since everyone is dealing with rapid, large scale adjustments and fewer resources.”

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an

e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Warren, N.J.; Hayward, Calif.; Beavercreek, Ohio and Raleigh, N.C. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com. Visit ITsavvy’s Media Center at www.ITsavvy.com/about/media-center. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; 630-363-8081. Full release at: https://www.itsavvy.com/secure-private-lte-broadband-that-outperforms-wi-fi-now-offered-by-itsavvy/

