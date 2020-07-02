Philatron Launches New Philaflex™ Electrical Vehicle Charging Cable Line For Ultimate Flexibility
Philatron Launches New Philaflex™ Electrical Vehicle Charging Cable LineSANTA FE SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philaflex™, the Ultimate EV Flexible Cable by Philatron. As one of the world's first manufacturers of EV cables with a UL listing Philatron continues to be a market leader for EV charging cables.
When working in tight spaces- especially with large size cables of 4/0 AWG or larger - flexibility means everything! The new ground breaking Philaflex™ material is engineered to provide a superior great solution. This material allows electric cable conductors insulation and cable jacketing to be more flexible than any other standard EV charging cable. Philaflex™ also solves cold weather conditions that cause cables to become ridged.
Phil Ramos Jr. CEO of Philatron, stated "This new Philaflex™ material will not only be lighter with more flexibility, but also provides us the ability to manufacture this cable to carry a higher electrical load and has EV UL listing for 1,000 volts."
Philaflex™ EV cables comply with European Union Directive RoHS, and is available in multi-conductor sizes ranging from 10 AWG to 4/0 AWG to 500 kcmil. Temperature range is +105⁰C to -40⁰C.
Philatron provides you with USA made quality cables that you can trust.
About Philatron Wire and Cable
A leader in technology, creativity and innovation, Philatron Wire and Cable is a major wire and cable provider in the USA, manufacturing a full range of wire and cable products. As an industry leader in manufacturing, design, development, technology, and marketing, with over 40 years of service Philatron values core competencies offering copper drawing, roping, cabling, extrusion, injection molding, coiling and assembly. Markets served: Aerospace, Auto/Heavy Duty Trucking, Electrical, Entertainment, Medical, Military, Mining, OEM, Oil & Gas, Transportation, and Utility/Power. Certified ISO/IATF 16949 (Quality Program) & SDVOSB (Veteran Owned Business)
MADE IN AMERICA
Visit us at: Philatron.com
