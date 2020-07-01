Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2020 Annual Report on Departures from Mandatory Minimum Sentence

Reporting Period July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020

North Dakota Century Code 12.1-32-02.3(3) requires the State Court Administrator to prepare an annual report on departures from mandatory minimum sentences and to make the report available on the world wide web.

During the time period of July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020, there were no reported departures from mandatory minimum sentences.

Report prepared on July 1, 2020, by Sally A. Holewa, State Court Administrator

