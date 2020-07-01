Fw: ROAD CLOSURE- US Route 7 & Ferry Rd Charlotte

ROADWAY IS NOW OPEN IN BOTH LANES. PLEASE BE PATIENT WHILE TRAFFIC IS CLEARING THE AREA.
Subject: ROAD CLOSURE- US Route 7 & Ferry Rd Charlotte
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification for Charlotte VT
US Route 7 at the intersection of Ferry Rd is closed due to an accident at this time.
Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area.
This closure duration is unknown at this time. Motorists should seek alternate routes.
