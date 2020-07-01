Middlesex Barracks / Fatal - Single Vehicle Crash *Update*

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

FATAL SINGLE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A302708

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Isaac Merriam

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: June 30, 2020 - 1504 Hours

STREET: Interstate 89 Northbound

TOWN: Waterbury, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Northbound Rest Area

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Mile Marker 65

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Fred Seavey

AGE: 56

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Altima

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Fatality

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On June 30th, 2020, at approximately 1504 hours, The Vermont State Police and Waterbury Fire Department were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash on Interstate 89 North at Mile Marker 65, in the Town of Waterbury, Vermont. The operator/sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as 56 year old Fred Seavey. Mr. Seavey was pronounced deceased at the scene. Preliminary investigation revealed Mr. Seavey to be traveling North in the passing lane when his vehicle veered off the roadway into the median and collided with a ledge. The Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks is requesting information from any witnesses of this crash.

*Further information will be released upon completion of this investigation*

Trooper Isaac Merriam

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex VT 05602

(802) 229-9191

(802)229-2648 (Fax)