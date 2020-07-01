Runecast Analyzer Awarded CIS Benchmark Certification
Runecast was awarded CIS Benchmark Certification for its Runecast Analyzer solution for uptime, stability & security in mission-critical environments.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Runecast Solutions Ltd., a leading provider of patented, predictive analytics for VMware and AWS environments, today announced that its Runecast Analyzer has been certified by CIS Benchmarks™ to compare the configuration status of [Virtualization and Cloud Providers] against the consensus-based best practice standards contained in the [CIS Benchmarks for VMware ESXi 6.5, VMware ESXi 6.7, and Amazon Web Services Foundations]. Organizations that leverage Runecast Analyzer can now ensure that the configurations of their critical assets align with the CIS Benchmarks consensus-based practice standards.
“We are pleased to be awarded a CIS Benchmark Certification,” said Stanimir Markov, CEO and Co-Founder of Runecast. “Our mission is to provide customers with automated insights and a proactive approach to security compliance and business continuity. This certification certainly helps us to achieve that.”
Runecast Analyzer discovers potential issues in configuration and hardware compatibility. Additionally, it automates compliance checks for VMware and AWS security hardening guidelines and complex security standards like NIST, PCI DSS, DISA STIG, HIPAA, or BSI IT-Grundschutz. CIS Benchmarks are now also included in Runecast Analyzer’s secure on-premises (and even offline) monitoring capabilities.
Forward-focused organizations already using Runecast Analyzer to mitigate service risks and ensure maximum uptime and security within their data centers include (among many others) Chevron, Erste Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, de Volksbank, Fujisoft, Scania, Avast Software, the NHS, and the German Aerospace Center (DLR). “Our customers report increased uptime, 100% audit-readiness for security compliance, and as much as 80% operational-time savings,” said Mr. Markov.
This certification is issued by CIS® (Center for Internet Security, Inc.). “Cybersecurity challenges are mounting daily, which makes the need for standard configurations imperative. By certifying its product with CIS, Runecast has demonstrated its commitment to actively solve the foundational problem of ensuring standard configurations are used throughout a given enterprise,” said Curtis Dukes, CIS Executive Vice President of Security Best Practices & Automation Group.
In order for a product to receive the CIS Benchmarks Certification, a vendor must adapt its product to accurately report to the security recommendations in the associated CIS Benchmarks profile. CIS Certified Security Software Products demonstrate a strong commitment by the vendors to provide their customers with the ability to ensure their assets are secured according to consensus-based best practice standards.
The CIS Benchmarks program is a trusted, independent authority that facilitates the collaboration of public and private industry experts to achieve consensus on practical and actionable solutions. CIS Benchmarks are recommended as industry-accepted system hardening standards and are used by organizations in meeting compliance requirements for Federal Information Security Management Act, PCI, Health Insurance Portability Accountability Act, and other security requirements.
About CIS
CIS® (Center for Internet Security, Inc.) is a forward-thinking, non-profit entity that harnesses the power of a global IT community to safeguard private and public organizations against cyber threats. The CIS Controls™ and CIS Benchmarks™ are the global standard and recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data against the most pervasive attacks. These proven guidelines are continuously refined and verified by a volunteer, global community of experienced IT professionals. Our CIS Hardened Images™ are virtual machine emulations preconfigured to provide secure, on-demand, and scalable computing environments in the cloud. CIS is home to both the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (MS-ISAC®), the go-to resource for cyber threat prevention, protection, response, and recovery for U.S. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial government entities, and the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center™ (EI-ISAC™), which supports the cybersecurity needs of U.S. State, Local and Territorial elections offices. To learn more, visit CISecurity.org or follow us on Twitter: @CISecurity.
About Runecast
Runecast Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in London, UK, with offices worldwide, and is a leading hybrid-cloud solutions provider of patented, actionable predictive intelligence for VMware and AWS environments. Its award-winning Runecast Analyzer software, regularly lauded by virtualization experts, provides real-time, automated configuration and security compliance analysis for companies of all sizes. IDG Connect named Runecast one of “20 Red-Hot, Pre-IPO Companies to Watch in the 2019 B2B Tech” space, and Runecast was named a Cool Vendor by Gartner in its 2020 Performance Analysis for Cloud-Native Architectures report. For more information visit www.runecast.com.
