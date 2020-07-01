Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Behind the music: Kadda Sheekoff

Pop singer

SOMERSET, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Born in Haiti and raised in Brooklyn, NY, Haitian singer Kadda Sheekoff is gearing up for the release of his debut EP in December. We ask him the BIG questions.

Who are your musical inspirations?
“Oh Lord, the list is long. but I like Big Sean, Kendrick Lamar, one Puerto Rican singer name Jhay Cortez and one of my Favorite Haitian rapper Fantom.”

The song “All My Life” is speculated to be one of the two songs up his sleeves this year. His first song since his 2019 acclaimed “Danse” Released through Kadda Sheekoff’s company Telegenique Records, the song is seen as a good way for the artiste, already well known internationally, to put the spotlight on the Telegenique Records collective, his music distribution company specialising in emerging Haitian artistes. It’s not surprising that these days, Kadda Sheekoff doubles as a music mogul and musician, a dual persona, which contrary to public opinion, is a symbiotic relationship between the not so far off responsibilities since he became a platform for Haitian underdogs through his Telegenique Records initiative.

Yvone Okoye
Telegenique Records
email us here
+1 7324455555

