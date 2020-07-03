Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Citizen Schraider came through with his latest single, "24Ba," marking his first drop of 2020.

Citizen Schraider

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Citizen Schraider just dropped his new single, "24Ba," on March 4. Though the rapper may appear to be more preoccupied with his hosting duties on his Schraider Music Group, these days, he is still very much in the music game as well. "Track Sa Bad" marks his first drop of 2018, following “Lè’m Avè’l” that despite the reference to Citizen Schraider's Love story, It, did not actually.

“24Ba" does not hold such associative expectations, so it's hard to be disappointed. The track opens with a Haitian phrase “Depi sou premye ba’m fè men’m vant yo gentan Balonnen” spoken by his voice, who returns to close out the song at the end. Backed by a hypnotic strings beat, "24 Ba"'s most appealing element is probably the catchy Metaphor, "Sak di’m bay rap triyang, e kounya m’bay li kare” While it may not be the most lyrically thought-provoking handful of lines, it's sure to be playing on repeat in your head. Plus, Citizen Schraider may have just invented a new term: "Citizen is on the Way."

