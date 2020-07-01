Emma Hayes Joins Ideagen Plc as Chief Financial Officer

NOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading supplier of audit, risk and compliance software to companies operating in highly regulated industries, Ideagen Plc, has today announced that Emma Hayes has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.

Ms Hayes was previously Group Finance Director at Severn Trent PLC and has a wealth of experience of Corporate Finance, M&A, financial management, financial planning and leadership in a listed company environment.

CEO of Ideagen, Ben Dorks, said: “The Board is delighted to welcome Emma to the Group who brings with her a deep understanding of both financial structures, processes and M&A. We will benefit hugely from Emma's experience and ability as Ideagen continues to execute its global growth strategy.''

Current CFO, Graeme Spencely is retiring, but will remain with Ideagen as Company Secretary and financial advisor to the Board. This will initially be a full-time role, to allow for a smooth handover, but will be part-time from Nov 1, 2020.

“The Board would like thank Graeme for his outstanding commitment to Ideagen,” added Mr Dorks. “His insight, acumen and support over the past 10 years has been invaluable and it has been a great pleasure to work alongside him. We are pleased that Graeme will remain with the business as Company Secretary which will provide for a robust transition.”

Ms Hayes commented: “I am thrilled to be joining Ideagen Plc today. There is a real opportunity for Ideagen to continue to grow and take a dominant position in the global audit, risk and compliance software market. I am hugely excited to be a part of that and I hope that my contribution will be beneficial to Ideagen as it continues on this exciting journey. There is a fantastic team of people at Ideagen and I am very much looking forward to working with them as carry on the great work already done to build a really strong future for this business.”

Ideagen is a UK-headquartered, global technology company quoted on the London Stock Exchange AIM market (Ticker: IDEA.L). The Group provides software and services to organisations operating within highly regulated industries such as aviation, banking and finance, life science, healthcare and manufacturing with its main operational premises spread throughout the UK, EU, US, Middle East and SE Asia. With an excellent portfolio of software products including Q-Pulse, Coruson, Pentana Audit, Pentana Risk and PleaseReview, Ideagen helps its clients reduce costs, improve operational efficiency, strengthen compliance and oversight and anticipate and manage every detail of risk. Currently, more than 5,000 organisations use Ideagen's products including seven of the top 10 UK accounting firms, all of the top aerospace and defence companies and 75% of the world's leading pharmaceutical firms.

