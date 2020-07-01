ODLO AWARDED LEADER STATUS BY FAIR WEAR FOUNDATION FOR 5TH YEAR RUNNING
For the fifth consecutive year, ODLO has been awarded Leader status from the Fair Wear Foundation.HüNENBERG, SWITZERLAND, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, ODLO has been awarded Leader status from the Fair Wear Foundation. This rating is given to selected clothing manufacturers for their efforts to continuously improve working conditions in their supply chains.
ODLO is proud to announce the results of the latest Brand Check Performance by the Fair Wear Foundation, an independent, non-profit organisation that works to improve workplace conditions in garment factories around the world. After the annual, third-party monitoring, the Fair Wear Foundation awarded Leader status to selected members who have made exceptional commitments to improving working conditions among suppliers and are actively seeking solutions in complex areas of production.
The Fair Wear Foundation explains that this status award is the result of ODLO’s extensive due diligence systems and manufacturing program that allows the brand to oversee 97% of its production facilities – its highest result ever. ODLO’s production planning process also looks closely at social compliance indicators in its supplier evaluations. Additionally, ODLO has continued to pay a living wage to its factory workers in the brand’s owned production facility in Romania. ODLO owns two production locations in Romania and Portugal, where 50% of its products are manufactured. This, as well as a high leverage with most suppliers, has allowed ODLO to be effective in implementing the Fair Wear Foundation’s Code of Labour Practices.
“At ODLO, we see corporate social responsibility as a journey, not a destination, that requires a consistent and consolidated effort. This Leader Status award from Fair Wear Foundation is a motivating milestone on our journey to improve ODLO’s social impact. Together, with Fair Wear Foundation and our employees, suppliers and partners, we will continue to strive to increase the impact of the changes we make for people and the planet,” comments ODLO’s CEO, Knut Are Høgberg.
Ensuring fair working conditions in its supply chain is a key concern for ODLO. Joining in early 2008, ODLO was one of the first Swiss Fair Wear Foundation members and has shown a consistent commitment to implementing the world’s leading standard for fair clothing. As well as requiring strict working practice guidelines, specifications for their monitoring, and improvements in global supply chains, Fair Wear Foundation membership also includes a comprehensive annual audit of all members. The results are compiled in the Brand Performance Check and are then published. Experts use predefined indicators to check whether companies comply with the Fair Wear Foundation’s requirements, and to what extent their decisions and processes are contributing to improving conditions for workers in supplier factories.
ODLO International AG, Public Relations
Odlo International AG
email us here
+448004725655
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn