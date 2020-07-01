UPDATE** Shaftsbury Barracks / False Pretense / Bad Checks

** UPDATED PRESS RELEASE **

On June 30th, 2020, the Vermont State Police continued the fraud investigation into Richard Blackmer following his arrest on April 23rd, 2020. Further investigation revealed that Richard committed 45 additional counts of False Pretense, 20 additional count of Bad Checks, and a count of Identity Theft. These additional charges have been filed with the Bennington County State Attorney’s Office.

Any new information will be provided in an updated press release.

The investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone who has had a fraudulent interaction with Richard is encouraged to the call the Vermont State Police at (802) 442-5421 or email Trooper Grimes at Nicholas.Grimes@Vermont.Gov.

CASE#: Multiple Cases

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: Multiple Dates

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: False Pretenses (20 counts) - T13 VSA 2002, Bad Checks (11 counts) - T13 VSA 2022

ACCUSED: Richard N. Blackmer Jr.

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Over the last year, the Vermont State Police were advised of several fraudulent transactions involving Richard N. Blackmer Jr, age 38, of Shaftsbury, VT. Investigation revealed that Richard would pick up hay from local farms and/or grain stores and pay for the hay with bad checks, a promise to pay later, or even by bartering equipment for the hay. Richard would then fail to pay for the hay and the checks were often returned for insufficient funds, and/or the equipment bartered was never delivered.

Richard found customers for the hay and delivered either an initial load or samples. He would then con the customer into purchasing additional deliveries of hay and require them to pay up front, often convincing them to purchase the additional deliveries by giving them "deals" on the hay. Once Richard received payment, he failed to deliver the purchased hay.

Richard has also defrauded people of maple syrup, maple syrup equipment, farm equipment, and Diecast collectible sprint cars. The frauds were similar in their execution.

On April 23rd, 2020, and after months of investigation, Richard N. Blackmer Jr., age 38, of Shaftsbury, VT, was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. The Honorable Judge Valente issued Conditions of Release to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on April 24th, 2020, at 1230 hours. Richard was remanded to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center in lieu of $50,000 cash or surety bond.

The investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone who has had a fraudulent interaction with Richard is encouraged to the call the Vermont State Police at (802) 442-5421 or email Trooper Grimes at Nicholas.Grimes@Vermont.Gov.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Massachusetts State Police, New York State Police, Greenfield (MA) Police Department, Niskayuna (NY) Police Department, Pittsfield (MA) Police Department, and the Ashby (MA) Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: April 24th, 2020, at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center

BAIL: $50,000

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.