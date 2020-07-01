Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Cooper Signs 12 Bills into Law

Today, Governor Roy Cooper signed the following bills into law:

Governor Cooper shared this statement on HB 1096:

"Expanding the Teaching Fellows program will get North Carolina’s brightest students committed to teaching in our state’s classrooms. We should  include HBCUs in the expansion to improve diversity at the front of the classroom, which research shows can improve student performance."

