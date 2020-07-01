Service Nation Launches Remodeling Best Practices Group

Service Nation Alliance Service Nation Alliance Program

I helped build our remodeling business from the ground up. It would have been much easier and more profitability if we had the business tools that the Service Nation Alliance provides.” — Carol Longacre

COPPELL, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Service Nation, the largest residential contracting group in the US, announced the launch of Service Nation Alliance for Remodeling to provide residential remodeling contractors the systems, processes, and training necessary to build, grow, and sustain a strong, profitable, modern business.

Since 2002, Service Nation has helped thousands of small business owners achieve unparalleled results in the home services industry. The average Service Nation Alliance member grows their business 30% year over year by embracing systems and processes derived from the Service Nation Alliance program. These business fundamentals are the cornerstone of their members’ success.

"Service Nation Alliance's mission is to help home services business owners thrive. Until now, Service Nation Alliance has focused on HVAC and Plumbing business owners," said Matt Michel, President of Service Nation. "The next logical step was to incorporate remodeling into the other home service industries we serve. HVAC and Plumbing are essential components to make a house function as it should; remodeling helps make a house a home."

"I have been in the remodeling industry for the last 25 years," said Carol Longacre, Remodeling Vertical Market Manager for Service Nation. “My husband and I built our remodeling business from the ground up, and it was not an easy process. That process would have been much easier, and the profitability would have come faster if we had the business tools that Service Nation Alliance provides. I am proud to give back to an industry I love and proud to work for a company that powers business owners to great success."

Service Nation Alliance will host an Online Success Hour for their Remodeling program on July 30th at noon CST. The webinar will feature remodeling business owners who will share their secrets to business success as well as other industry leaders who will discuss systems and processes to help business owners take their companies to the next level.

Remodeling contractor business owners can sign up for the webinar here to learn about the new Service Nation Alliance Remodeling program.

About Service Nation:

Service Nation is a revolutionary organization founded by a collaboration of leading small business owners to share information and help other business owners improve their sales, marketing, operations, and profitability. To learn more about Service Nation and the Service Roundtable membership, visit www.ServiceRoundtable.com or call 877.262.3341. The Service Nation team will be delighted to explain the membership in its entirety. If you are interested in joining now, you can get your first month for only $10.