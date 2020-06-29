Service World Expo Is On in Tampa, Florida

Register now for Service World Expo

COPPELL, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Service Nation, Inc. announced that Service World Expo, the largest residential contracting show in the nation, will proceed as planned on September 22 – 24, 2020, at the Tampa Bay Convention Center. This is the first year Service World Expo will be held in Tampa, Florida.

The upcoming event will be the fifth annual expo and has rapidly become the premier event of its kind. The expo is designed for residential business owners who want to improve their profitability by leveraging the newest strategies and leadership techniques. With incredible breakout speakers, numerous networking events, and an exhibit hall that provides the latest technologies, attendance for residential business owners is a must.

“Service World is a game-changer for residential contractor business owners,” said Matt Michel, President of Service Nation. “Even with the current pandemic, residential home services business owners are seeing some of their best growth ever. The expo provides attendees the latest innovations, best business practices, and expert training to help business owners thrive for years.”

“We feel it is important to continue with the show to support our essential workers who are out there working diligently to keep all of us safe during this difficult time,” said David Heimer, Senior Vice President of Service Nation. “With that said, safety is our primary concern for the show as well. We will be working with the Tampa Convention Center, adhering to the latest CDC recommendations, and taking further steps to ensure our attendees are safe while attending the show.”

Service World Expo will employ the following safety measures: temperature screenings, complimentary face masks, hand sanitation stations, and increased cleaning and sanitation of common areas.

Breakout sessions include highly sought after topics such as training, marketing, technology, operations, finance, and newly launched remodeling. Prices are currently $349 until July 1st when it increases to $369, then $379 until September 1st, and $499 until and during Service World Expo.

Service World Expo is an innovative, must-attend conference, trade show, and networking event for residential contractors in the Plumbing, HVAC, Electrical, or Remodeling industry. The event will feature inspirational keynotes like author and motivational speaker Kevin Brown, educational breakout sessions, a product showcase, and unbelievable experience you can only get in Tampa.

For more information on Service World Expo, visit www.ServiceWorldExpo.com, email info@ServiceWorldExpo.com, or call 844.742.3970.

