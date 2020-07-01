Guy Gentile Announces TheLazyDayTrader.com SMS Alert Platform
The Lazy Day Trader Offers Expert Trading Alerts For Anyone to Make Money Day Trading with Confidence and Ease
Since I have created the Lazy Day Trader SMS Alert Platform, making money from trading has become easier and more stress-free than ever before.”PUERTO RICO, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guy Gentile, founder of DayTraderPro, business executive and high-frequency trading expert, recently announced the Lazy Day Trader SMS Alert Platform. The Lazy Day Trader SMS Platform provides up-to-the-minute alerts on the hottest stocks, proven to help “crack the code” of day trading and receive maximum results in minimum time, without hiring an expensive stockbroker.
— Guy Gentile
Gentile utilized his vast trading knowledge and keen strategic insight to develop the Lazy Day Trader, allowing users to follow and model his profitable and sustainable day trading career. The stock alert system works in a multi-step process, as it: (1) identifies why there is so much volume for a stock, (2) pinpoints the catalyst event causing the high volume, (3) researches the company’s news, and (4) sends an SMS alert to your phone instantaneously.
“With my knowledge and experience of trading stocks and technology, I came up with some high-frequency trading algorithms that look for certain conditions, and when detected, they either execute the trade or tell you so you can do it yourself before everyone else,” states Gentile. “Since I have created the Lazy Day Trader SMS Alert Platform, making money from trading has become easier and more stress-free than ever before. It’s like a huge weight has been lifted off my shoulders.”
Prior to creating the stock alert service, Gentile was operating one of America’s most successful stockbrokers since 1999, SpeedTrader. In 2011, the company was ranked one of the fastest-growing companies by Inc. Magazine.
Anyone interested in trying out the alert tool can sign up for a $7, seven day, risk-free trial. Assuming you love the service —after the first seven days, it’s only $29 a month. Users who try the program and do not like it are safe because Gentile promises an ironclad, seven-day money-back guarantee.
The Lazy Day Trader makes it easy for anyone to start trading, no matter their prior knowledge of the stock market and Wall Street. “Just picture my insight of Wall Street right here at your fingertips. When you order, you’ll be at the same level with other day traders who have more experience than you,” adds Gentile.
To learn more about the Lazy Day Trader, visit www.LazyDayTrader.com.
About Guy Gentile
Guy Gentile is an American business executive, entrepreneur, and high-frequency trading expert. With vast trading knowledge and keen strategic insight, Guy has developed multi-able trading strategies and built several successful trading businesses. Guy has had experience and success in developing high-frequency trading algorithms since 2005, in addition to operating some of the most successful broker-dealers since 1999.
For more information, please visit www.GuyGentile.com/.
