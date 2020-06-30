Traffic Patterns Change on Route 3011 Franklin Street in Cambria County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced prime contractor HRI Inc, of State College, has lifted the initial detour for the project on Route 3011 (Franklin Street) from Route 985 to Route 3002 (Southmont Boulevard) located within Upper Yoder Township, Ferndale Borough and the City of Johnstown, Cambria County.

Traffic patterns between now and July 13, will consist of single-lane daylight flagging operations. Delays up to 15 minutes are possible during this time. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes during work hours if possible.

Work on the second wall will begin Monday, July 13. This wall is located between Goucher Street and Route 985. Work in this area will consist of the construction of a soil nail wall. A signed five-mile detour will be placed which will follow Route 403, it will run between the area of Route 3011 (Franklin Street) and Route 403 (Valley Pike) and the Route 985 (Somerset Pike) Intersection. This detour will be in place until October 1, 2020.

Overall work on this project is for the pavement preservation of approximately 1.8 miles of Route 3011 (Franklin Street). Work includes milling and resurfacing, drainage, guiderail, signing, traffic signal upgrades, the construction of a new slope retaining wall, and also the construction of a soil nail wall in an existing slope failure area.

All work on this $4.5 million project is expected to be completed by late October of 2020.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101