Lane Restriction on I-81 Southbound, Lackawanna County

Dunmore – There will be a lane restriction on I-81 southbound bridges around Exit 184 (Moosic St) on Wednesday, July 1 from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM for pothole repair. Motorists should use caution when traveling in the area.
Media contact: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502
Source: PennDOT District 4
