Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 860 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,042 in the last 365 days.

Lane Restriction on I-81 Southbound, Lackawanna County

Dunmore – There will be a lane restriction on I-81 southbound bridges around Exit 184 (Moosic St) on Wednesday, July 1 from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM for pothole repair.  Motorists should use caution when traveling in the area.

Media contact: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502

Source: PennDOT District 4

 

You just read:

Lane Restriction on I-81 Southbound, Lackawanna County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.