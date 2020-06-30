Lane closures on eastbound Highway 10 in Glyndon start July 13 (June 30, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. —Lane closures on Highway 10 in Glyndon are scheduled to start Monday, July 13, weather permitting, as crews complete pavement repairs and reconstruct the shoulder in the eastbound lanes. The work is expected to take approximately one month to complete.

During construction, motorists will not have access to Partridge Avenue, Eglon Avenue, Lund Avenue and Andrews Avenue from Highway 10. Traffic will be rerouted to Parke Avenue and Second Street to access these side streets.

Sidewalks along eastbound Highway 10 will remain open during construction. In addition, there will be an 11-foot width restriction in place for overweight/oversized vehicles.

For more information about this project visit the project website: mndot.gov/d4/projects/glyndon.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

MnDOT reminds motorists entering work zones that safety is the responsibility of all:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

