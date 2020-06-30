Gov. Mark Gordon appoints Greg Venable as new Transportation Commissioner

Gov. Mark Gordon appointed Greg Venable to the Wyoming Transportation Commission to replace retiring Commissioner Louie Pfrangle.

Venable, of Worland, will represent Commission District 5, which includes Big Horn, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie counties. Pfrangle, of Worland, retired in February.

“We’re pleased to have Greg on the board representing the residents in the northwestern part of the state,” said WYDOT Director K. Luke Reiner. “Greg brings experience in the transportation industry and he will be an asset to the commission. He will help us continue our efforts of making WYDOT a cutting-edge agency.”

Transportation Commission Chairman Rick Newton agreed.

“Greg’s background will certainly help us with decisions regarding transportation issues within the state,” Newton said. “We’re looking forward to working with him and him providing his perspectives on making transportation even better in the state.”

Venable will serve until 2023. Typically, commissioners serve a six-year appointment but Venable will serve the rest of Pfrangle’s term.

“I’m looking forward to serving on the commission and learning more about the Wyoming Department of Transportation and the needs of the public,” Venable said. “I think I’m a good fit for the commission because I’m in the transportation industry and have experience with transportation issues.”

Venable said he plans to attend the upcoming State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) meetings in District 5 to learn more about the highway and bridge projects, airport improvement work, transit and Public Safety Communications Commission projects that WYDOT tentatively expects to contract for during the upcoming fiscal year. He will also work closely with the other commissioners to learn more about WYDOT and get to know more about the issues facing District 5.

In addition to serving on the Transportation Commission, Venable is currently a member of the American Trucking Associations (ATA) Board of Directors and Wyoming ATA vice president, president of the Wyoming Trucking Association Board of Directors, and chairman of the Transportation Safety Coalition.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in social sciences from the University of Houston Downtown and a master’s degree in supply chain management from Ashford University.

Venable currently works for Admiral Transport Corporation as the director of transportation and logistics. Before joining Admiral Transport, he served as the operations manager for Gulf States Toyota in Houston, Texas, from 1995 until 2007.

Outside of work, Venable enjoys watching both of his teenage children play soccer and his daughter run cross-country. He is also an avid road cyclist.

