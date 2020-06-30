Get fall deer and turkey hunting info from new MDC booklet
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri deer and turkey hunters can get the most current information on upcoming fall hunting from the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) 2020 Fall Deer and Turkey Hunting & Regulations Information booklet, available where permits are sold and online at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/fall-deer-and-turkey-hunting-regulations-and-information.
The booklet has detailed information on fall deer and turkey hunting seasons, limits, permits, managed hunts, regulations, conservation areas to hunt, post-harvest instructions, chronic wasting disease (CWD) updates, and more.
Changes for the upcoming season include:
- Flood-prone areas in southeast Missouri are closed to hunting, except waterfowl, during deer and turkey seasons when river levels exceed certain limits.
- To slow the spread of CWD, there are new carcass transportation regulations.
- Clark County has been added to the CWD Management Zone.
- During Nov. 14–15, hunters who harvest a deer in the CWD Management Zone must take it on the day of harvest to a CWD sampling station. MDC is monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and will re-evaluate by Nov. 1 mandatory CWD sampling requirements. For the latest information, please visit mdc.mo.gov/cwd.
- The antler-point restriction has been removed for Clark County and inside the Columbia city limits.
- Nonresident permit prices have gone up.
- Hunters may no longer use a Firearms Antlerless Deer Hunting Permit in Atchison County.
- Hunters may now fill two Firearms Antlerless Deer Hunting Permits in Lincoln and Montgomery counties, and in Cass County outside the urban zone.
- To qualify for no-cost resident landowner permits, you now must own at least 20 acres in one contiguous tract.
- Nonresidents who own at least 75 acres in one contiguous tract in Missouri may now buy deer and turkey hunting permits at reduced prices.
- To get landowner permits, you must submit information about your property by filling out a Landowner Permit Application.
- Qualifying landowners may now receive two Resident Landowner Firearms Antlerless Deer Hunting Permits in Newton County.
- Archery Antlerless Deer Hunting Permits may now be used in Scott County.
- New managed deer hunts have been added, and others have been removed or modified.
- Deer hunting regulations have changed for some conservation areas.
- A limited elk hunting season will be held in Carter, Reynolds, and Shannon counties.
- There is a new definition for handgun.
Buy Missouri hunting and fishing permits from numerous vendors around the state, online at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/permits, or through MDC’s free mobile app, MO Hunting, available for download through Google Play or the App Store.