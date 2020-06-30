Route 837 North State Street Utility Work begins Wednesday in Clairton

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing utility work on Route 837 (North State Street) the City of Clairton, Allegheny County, will begin Wednesday, July 1 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Route 837 between Maple Avenue and Blair Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through early August. Crews from Infrasource, LLC will conduct gas line abandonment work for a future project.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Fred Huebner at 412-874-1876 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

