All Lines Technology announces newest addition to growing team
PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Lines Technology is proud to announce the expansion of its growing leadership team. Michael Yates joins All Lines Technology as CISO. Yates will manage the development of All Lines Technology’s managed security practice and maintain the risk and cybersecurity solutions that protect critical data and information assets.
Michael has 20 years in technology experience with 15 years in information security, serving in security leadership roles within various industries including technology, software manufacturing, health sciences, and pharmaceuticals. Prior to joining All Lines Technology, Michael served as Global Director of Information Security for Ansys as well as information security leadership roles at Accuvant and Bayer Corporation. Michael earned a nomination for CISO of the Year, is a founding member of the Pittsburgh CISO group and a graduate of the FBI Citizen’s Academy. Michael is also a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University’s CISO Certificate program as well as a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh.
“I am beyond excited to join All Lines Technology. Cybersecurity is and will remain one of the top risks businesses of all sizes and industries face. I am looking forward to each and every opportunity to guide All Lines Technology clients to the right-sized security programs for their business strategies and risk tolerances,” said Michael Yates, CISO.
For more information about All Lines Technology, visit all-lines-tech.com.
About All Lines Technology
All Lines Technology is a woman-owned solutions provider that delivers cost-effective, industry-standard IT solutions to our customers. We strive to be a Professional Business Partner and Trusted Advisor with each of our clients. We help companies streamline and improve the way they buy, implement, and manage their technology infrastructures that support their mission-critical business applications.
