Pittsburgh-based national retained search firm, Ice Breaker Resources launches a brand-new look
IBR, a leader in executive search for commercial real estate investment firms, reveals game-changing rebranding initiative with the launch of a new websitePITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ice Breaker Resources (IBR), a nationally known retained executive search firm located in Pittsburgh, PA, is unveiling the completion of a recent rebranding initiative. IBR has teased the new brand since January 2020 and launches this month with a newly designed, expanded, and fully optimized website.
Formerly known as IBR Search, Ice Breaker Resources is dedicated to blending human experiences with proven workplace results. Through this rebranding, IBR aims to showcase and communicate the company's relationship-based executive search offerings, including assessment, planning, and placement for executive-level talent, and a core focus on business growth, succession planning, and attraction, hiring, and retention initiatives for CRE investment firms across the U.S.
IBR's new website has changed to icebreakerresources.com (formerly ibrsearch.net), and is thoroughly updated to include expanded content and information about the company and services and will additionally provide thought-provoking blog content and industry resources. It is also more engaging, easier to navigate, and more user-friendly than before.
IBR has also incorporated a new way of demonstrating and articulating how the firm provides innovative and digital-forward strategies that result in client and candidate success. As the key driving feature of the new website, IBR's revamped homepage stars an engaging and innovative Magic 8-ball experience. The Magic 8-ball features quiz-style question tracks that direct visitors through an interactive experience to reveal their futures and align them with their goals.
The website is just one component in a comprehensive and exciting organizational refresh to the firm's entire visual identity, which centers around a vibrant, modern, and thought-provoking look and feel. It is executed through a new logo and a new color palette, and more visual identifiers.
"Our rebranding endeavor is the result of a long-time strategic vision spanning the nearly 20 years of IBR's existence," said Wesley Easly, Founder & Managing Principal of IBR. "Since our inception as a company, there has always been a sense of style behind our substance at IBR. As a result of our rebranding, that style is now realized. It is the driver of our visual identity, formulating a deeper and more intimate understanding of who we are, how we do what we do, and why IBR is so distinctive from other executive search firms in our industry. I am inspired to see our revitalized identity come to fruition in the way that it has, and to have worked with the right partners who could execute this vision."
C-leveled, a full-service strategic marketing agency located in Pittsburgh, PA, designed, developed, and executed the rebranding in partnership with IBR. The agency specializes in organizational branding, rebranding, and creating dynamic, engaging, responsive, and fully optimized websites.
For a look at IBR's new website and more information about IBR, visit icebreakerresources.com.
